Amorie Archibald scores season-high to secure Louisiana Tech’s sweep of UTSA

RUSTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – The Dunkin’ Dogs of Louisiana Tech swept UTSA 77-66 and 82-66 this past weekend in their first back-to-back conference wins of the season. Senior guard Amorie Archibald was a key contributor to the team’s success, scoring a season-high 19 points on Friday before toping that record with a new season-high 22 points on Saturday.



“We’ve always been confident in Amorie and this was really just one of those weekends that we had been looking for,” said Louisiana Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Konkol. “I know he’s been hoping for this and been working hard towards it. He scored it, he passed it, he defended, got some rebounds and steals, and that’s the all around type of game that we are looking for from him.”

Over the last three games, the guard is averaging 18.3 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from behind the arc. On Saturday, the Bulldogs connected for a season-high 14 three-pointers. The 14 threes also tied for the most in program history against a C-USA opponent.

“You have to give a lot of credit to his teammates,” said Konkol. “I thought as a whole, we all did a much better job of finding guys when they were open, and just playing better basketball. We’ve got to continue that.”

“We came into this week knowing we had a very good team,” said Archibald. “I just came in playing how I play, looking for others, being aggressive, and making the right plays. It definitely felt good, just finding my rhythm back, and it all comes down to my teammates having confidence and pushing me every day. Telling me to keep shooting.”

The Bulldogs hope to carry that momentum into the longest trip of the season this weekend as they head to El Paso to take on UTEP in a two-game series inside the Don Haskins Center.