Anglin set to build toward ‘bright future’ as BPCC Head Basketball Coach

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s been a long road with many stops on the basketball journey of J.A. Anglin which led him back to the community where it all began. The Shreveport native and graduate of Loyola College Prep has landed his first head coaching job at Bossier Parish Community College.

Anglin’s introduction to college basketball was a memorable one, to say the least, he was a Freshman Guard for the 2005-06 Northwestern State Demons squad which delivered an upset over 3-seed Iowa in the NCAA Tournament.

“Spent my entire coaching life trying to get back to that point because there’s nothing better than that,” Anglin said. “That moment in my career was the best day of my basketball life.”

It could’ve been one of only a few moments in his career. Anglin transferred from NSU to LSU-Shreveport where he finished his playing career and had his sights set on a different profession.

“I was going to go to law school.” But the love for the game led him in another direction. “I said you know what? I don’t know if this is for me I don’t know if I can do without being around a team and being around basketball.”

From there, the ascent up the coaching ladder began with stops at UTEP, Louisiana-Monroe, his alma mater of LSU-Shreveport, and the University of New Orleans, Anglin finally received his first head coaching position at BPCC, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I didn’t get to move up here until July, I took the job in March but I actually didn’t get to move with my family up here until July.” It took Anglin nearly four months to step foot in the office he’d held since March. “I wasn’t allowed in the office until September which was interesting putting together a brand new team from the couch basically.”

But Anglin did. The team he put together is one of the best the Cavaliers have fielded in years. The Cavs knocked off their first top 25 opponent in over a decade and posted the team’s largest margin of victory (28) since the 2008-09 season.

With the foundation laid from the 2020-21 season, Anglin believes the future is bright on East Texas Street.

“We’ve got a special place here and I think we are building in growing in terms of academics and athletics…I think it’s going to be a bright future here.”