Ar’Darius Washington set to join Evangel’s NFL fraternity

Ar’Darius Washington is set to add another name to a long list of Evangel Eagles in the NFL.

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The long list of Evangel standouts who have made it to the NFL is about to add another name as Ar’Darius Washington is a few days away from realizing his football dream. A dream which began under the Friday Night Lights of Rodney Duron Field.

“He had incredible instincts,” says Eagle head football coach Denny Duron, who also had high praise for the defensive back’s skill set. “a heck of a tackler, when he latched on to you, it was like a leech.”



With skills like that at the high school level, colleges came calling. After spending his senior year committed to LSU, Washington had a change of heart.

“I wanted to be somewhere where I was celebrated, not tolerated,” and even as a commit, Washington didn’t feel celebrated in Baton Rouge. “I just felt like they weren’t showing me the same amount of love as everyone else.”

The school that showed the most love? A school in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I definitely wanted to go somewhere with a defensive-minded coach, who was going to use my talents the right way so that’s what led me to go to TCU.”

As a Horned Frog, Washington thrived immediately, named the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year, as well as a Freshman All-American.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, Washington has been training with a former Eagle standout in preparation for the next step of his career.

Virgil Williams graduated from Evangel in 2010 before starring for Southern University. He now owns Fluid Motion Training Academy and believes his fellow Eagle has the skill set to succeed in the NFL immediately.

“The way he goes and gets the ball I’ve been seeing it, everything he does I’ve been seeing it, he doesn’t take a play off…he’s just a complete DB to me.”

By the end of the week, Ar’Darius Williams will be an NFL football player, but he will always be an Evangel Eagle and he will join an exclusive fraternity of Eagle alums who have accomplished their football dreams.

“He is going to add to the legacy of Evangel. As a player, most of all as a person,” said Coach Duron.

“There’s nobody on this campus, no teacher, no coach, and certainly the students that went to school with him that don’t love Ar’Darius.