Area college football players prepare for 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – This week, college players from across country turn their sights towards the Reese’s Senior Bowl with hopes of raising their draft stock and making an impression on the game’s NFL coaching staffs. This year, the Miami Dolphins coaching staff heads up the National Team, while the Carolina Panthers lead the American Team. A number of local college football players are participating for both squads.
David Moore, OL, Grambling State Tigers – American Team
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 320 lbs.
- Class: Senior
- High School: McClellan High School – Little Rock, Arkansas
Marquez Stevenson, WR, University of Houston Cougars – American Team
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 190 lbs.
- Class: Senior
- School: Northwood High School – Shreveport, Louisiana
Stevenson made his mark in the Cougars record books, finishing his Houston career with 147 receptions (17th in program history), 2,269 receiving yards (13th) and 22 touchdown catches (6th).
Robert Rochell, DB, University of Central Arkansas Bears – American Team
- Height: 6’2″
- Weight: 195 lbs.
- Class: Senior
- School: Fairpark High School – Shreveport, Louisiana
Recorded 96 tackles, 10 interceptions and three forced fumbles in his career with UCA. Named a 2019 first-team All American by the American Football Coaches Association, 2019 second-team All-American by STATS FCS.
Rodarius Williams, DB, Oklahoma State University Cowboys – National Team
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 187 lbs.
- Class: Redshirt Junior
- School: Calvary Baptist – Shreveport, Louisiana
Williams opted out of the Cowboys’ bowl game to prepare for the draft. He has 31 passes defended, 169 total tackles, and 2 interceptions across four seasons at Oklahoma State.