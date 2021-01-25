Area college football players prepare for 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – This week, college players from across country turn their sights towards the Reese’s Senior Bowl with hopes of raising their draft stock and making an impression on the game’s NFL coaching staffs. This year, the Miami Dolphins coaching staff heads up the National Team, while the Carolina Panthers lead the American Team. A number of local college football players are participating for both squads.

David Moore, OL, Grambling State Tigers – American Team

Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 320 lbs.

320 lbs. Class: Senior

Senior High School: McClellan High School – Little Rock, Arkansas

Moore was named Grambling’s MVP despite playing left guard.

Marquez Stevenson, WR, University of Houston Cougars – American Team

Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 190 lbs.

190 lbs. Class: Senior

Senior School: Northwood High School – Shreveport, Louisiana

Stevenson made his mark in the Cougars record books, finishing his Houston career with 147 receptions (17th in program history), 2,269 receiving yards (13th) and 22 touchdown catches (6th).

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 30: Kevin Brennan #10 of the Navy Midshipmen takes the ball away from Marquez Stevenson #5 of the Houston Cougars for an interception during the fourth quarter on November 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Robert Rochell, DB, University of Central Arkansas Bears – American Team

Height: 6’2″

6’2″ Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Class: Senior

Senior School: Fairpark High School – Shreveport, Louisiana

Recorded 96 tackles, 10 interceptions and three forced fumbles in his career with UCA. Named a 2019 first-team All American by the American Football Coaches Association, 2019 second-team All-American by STATS FCS.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 3: Defensive back Robert Rochell #9 of Central Arkansas returns a fumble for a touchdown against UAB during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Legion Field on September 3, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Rodarius Williams, DB, Oklahoma State University Cowboys – National Team

Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 187 lbs.

187 lbs. Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior School: Calvary Baptist – Shreveport, Louisiana

Williams opted out of the Cowboys’ bowl game to prepare for the draft. He has 31 passes defended, 169 total tackles, and 2 interceptions across four seasons at Oklahoma State.