Area underclassman highlight ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The ArkLaTex were well represented on ESPN’s 2023 National Recruiting Rankings.

Jalen Hale topped out the list. The wide-receiver from Longview is the 12th overall prospect for the class. Hale has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and LSU among others.



Tackett Curtis came in as the 84th overall prospect for the class. The Many defensive star is listed as an inside linebacker on ESPN’s rankings. Curtis has offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State, Miami, Oregon, and a long list of others.



Omarion Miller is another area prospect on the list. Miller came in at 166th. The wide-receiver from North Caddo has offers from LSU, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and West Virginia.



Ashdown’s Shamar Easter came in at 200 on the list. The tight-end currently holds offers from Arizona State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

For the full list of national and state rankings, click here.







