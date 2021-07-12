Ark-La-Tex MLB Draft Tracker

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Follow along below to see which players with ties to the Ark-La-Tex heard their names called at the 2021 MLB Draft.
|NAME
|POSITION
|DRAFTED BY
|SELECTION
|SCHOOL
|Jaden Hill
|P
|Colorado Rockies
|2nd Round, 44th Overall
|LSU
|Landon Marceaux
|P
|Los Angeles Angels
|3rd Round, 80th Overall
|LSU
|Kevin Kopps
|P
|San Diego Padres
|3rd Round, 99th Overall
|University of Arkansas
|Christian Franklin
|OF
|Chicago Cubs
|4th Round, 123rd Overall
|University of Arkansas
|Ryan Costeiu
|P
|Los Angeles Angels
|7th Round, 201st Overall
|University of Arkansas
|Casey Opitz
|C
|Chicago Cubs
|8th Round, 244th Overall
|University of Arkansas
|Patrick Wicklander
|P
|Tampa Bay Rays
|8th Round, 251st Overall
|University of Arkansas
|Parker Bates
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|9th Round, 259th Overall
|Louisiana Tech
|Levi David
|P
|New York Mets
|9th Round, 262nd Overall
|Northwestern State University