Ark-La-Tex MLB Draft Tracker

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Follow along below to see which players with ties to the Ark-La-Tex heard their names called at the 2021 MLB Draft.

Jaden HillPColorado Rockies2nd Round, 44th OverallLSU
Landon MarceauxPLos Angeles Angels3rd Round, 80th OverallLSU
Kevin KoppsPSan Diego Padres3rd Round, 99th OverallUniversity of Arkansas
Christian FranklinOFChicago Cubs4th Round, 123rd OverallUniversity of Arkansas
Ryan CosteiuPLos Angeles Angels7th Round, 201st OverallUniversity of Arkansas
Casey OpitzCChicago Cubs8th Round, 244th OverallUniversity of Arkansas
Patrick WicklanderPTampa Bay Rays8th Round, 251st OverallUniversity of Arkansas
Parker BatesOFKansas City Royals9th Round, 259th OverallLouisiana Tech
Levi DavidPNew York Mets9th Round, 262nd OverallNorthwestern State University

