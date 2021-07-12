Ark-La-Tex MLB Draft Tracker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner's office and a large police presence have converged in an area near a business on Curtis Lane in West Shreveport, where a body has been found.

It's happening in the 4100 block of Curtis Ln. in a commercial-industrial area between Greenwood Road and Pro Street, just a block away from Doug Williams Park, where Shamia Little was last seen before she disappeared late Tuesday night.