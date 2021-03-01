Arkansas Baseball claims top spot in Baseball America, D1 Baseball polls

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 22: Christian Franklin #25 and Brady Slavens #17 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate a run against the TCU Horned Frogs in the eighth inning during the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field on February 22, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By: Oliver Grigg (Arkansas Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar (Arkansas Athletics) – There’s a new No. 1 team in college baseball, and it is the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hogs have risen to the top spot in Baseball America and D1Baseball’s weekly top-25 rankings, which were released Monday morning. The Razorbacks are No. 1 for the first time in the history of Baseball America’s rankings, which date back to 1981, and for the first time in D1Baseball’s seven-year rankings history.

Today’s No. 1 recognition marks the first time that the Razorbacks are the top team in any national poll since Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2013 preseason rankings on Dec. 20, 2012.

Arkansas started the week with a 4-1 win against then-No. 10 TCU on Monday at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, before returning home to the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium and sweeping Southeast Missouri State in a four-game set.

Arkansas is now a perfect 7-0 on the season. The Razorbacks, previously the second-ranked team in the nation, have knocked off three top-10 opponents through the early going of the 2021 campaign, also defeating then-No. 3 Texas Tech and then-No. 9 Texas at the State Farm College Showdown.

The Hogs will take their undefeated record into next weekend’s series against Murray State. The Racers come to town for a three-game set, which gets started at 3 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Baum-Walker Stadium.