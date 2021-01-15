Arkansas looks to hand Alabama first SEC loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar (KMSS/KTAL) – The Arkansas Razorbacks have a chance to bounce back from an ugly 16-point loss suffered at the hands of the LSU Tigers Saturday at 2:30. The task will not be easy, the Razorbacks are set to battle the SEC’s lone remaining unbeaten team in conference play, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide enter the contest with an unblemished 5-0 record in SEC contests. The 5-0 mark is Alabama’s best start in league play since 1987. The Razorbacks are looking to replicate the success they had in Tuscaloosa a season ago, where they left town with an 82-78 victory.

“I thought we played great there last year, we got off to a horrific start. I think it was 12-0 to start the game. I think we regrouped and played well toward the last 30 minutes of the game,” Head Coach Eric Musselman said to the media before Saturday’s contest. “We’re playing a team that’s 5-0, on the road, so we’ve got to bring it or else it ain’t gonna be nice.”

Moses Moody leads the Razorbacks in scoring leading into Saturday’s matchup. The Freshman from Little Rock is averaging 16.6 points per contest. Conner Vanover is the squad’s leading rebounder, hauling in 6.5 boards per game.

The Crimson Tide are paced offensively by Sophomore Jaden Shackleford who scores an average of 13.5 points per game. The Tide feature a well-balanced attack which features four players averaging double figures on the offensive end.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 83rd in the history of the Alabama-Arkansas series on the hardwood. The Razorbacks lead the series 34-28. You can watch the game on the SEC Network. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30.