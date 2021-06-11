Arkansas offense explodes in Super Regional victory

By: Oliver Grigg (Arkansas Razorback Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar (Arkansas Razorback Athletics) – One win away from Omaha.

No. 1 Arkansas hit four home runs and demolished No. 16 NC State, 21-2, on Friday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional opener.

The Razorbacks, who now lead the nation in home runs with 106, set a school record for most runs scored in an NCAA Tournament game with 21 in Friday night’s win, surpassing the previous best of 18 against Missouri State in the 2015 Fayetteville Super Regional.