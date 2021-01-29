Arkansas shocks UCONN; hand Huskies first loss of season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar (KMSS/KTAL) – Since the 2014-15 College Basketball season, only seven teams have handed the eleven-time national champion Connecticut Huskies a loss on the hardwood. Thursday night, the Arkansas Razorbacks became one of those seven with a 90-87 victory over the third-ranked Huskies at home.

The loss is the first of the year for UCONN, who had won their first ten contests this year. It’s the Huskies ninth loss in six seasons. Arkansas improved to 12-6 with the victory, one which should improve their national ranking. The Razorbacks entered Thursday night’s game ranked 19th in the country.

Two weeks ago, the game wasn’t even on the Razorbacks schedule. The team added the contest on January 20th. Head Coach Mike Neighbors praised his team for taking on the challenge.

“Proud of the kids. Posed with the question of ‘how do you want to fill this game?’ and do you want to play UCONN? and it was ‘Let’s go, Coach!’ After everything we’ve been through, a lot of people, teams, a lot of kids would’ve said ‘let’s take the time off’ or ‘can we find somebody that hasn’t won 11 national championships?’ But they didn’t.”

The Razorbacks were led offensively by Chelsea Dungee, who poured in 37 points. The win was the second over a top-5 opponent this season for Arkansas, who also defeated fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78.

The ‘Hogs will look to build on their momentum Sunday, returning to Conference play at home against Auburn.