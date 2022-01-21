ArkLaTex well-represented in NFL Divisional Playoff round

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There will be no shortage of ArkLaTex representation in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.
The first game on the schedule between the Bengals and Titans features the only Grambling Tiger remaining in the playoffs. Chester Rogers will make his Tennessee playoff debut against Evangel and Louisiana Tech alum Trent Taylor, who was elevated from the Cincinnati practice squad for the matchup.
Saturday’s night cap between the Packers and 49ers will be dominated by Longview. Former lobos Trent Williams and JaMycal Hasty will suit up for San Francisco against Woodlawn alum Henry Black for Green Bay.
On Sunday, the Longview trend continues with the Buccaneers taking on the Rams. Lobo Travin Howard and Fair Park’s final NFL player Robert Rochell lead Los Angeles against Tampa Bay.
The final game of the weekend features the most players from the ArkLaTex in a single matchup For the Chiefs, Minden native and former Louisiana Tech Bulldog L’Jarius Sneed leads the chiefs against fellow Tech alum Vernon Butler, Northwood’s Marquez Stevenson, and Green Oaks’ Tre’Davious White for the Buffalo Bills.