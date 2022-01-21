ArkLaTex well-represented in NFL Divisional Playoff round

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 21: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after a fourth quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There will be no shortage of ArkLaTex representation in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

The first game on the schedule between the Bengals and Titans features the only Grambling Tiger remaining in the playoffs. Chester Rogers will make his Tennessee playoff debut against Evangel and Louisiana Tech alum Trent Taylor, who was elevated from the Cincinnati practice squad for the matchup.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 31: Chester Rogers #80 of the Tennessee Titans against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Saturday’s night cap between the Packers and 49ers will be dominated by Longview. Former lobos Trent Williams and JaMycal Hasty will suit up for San Francisco against Woodlawn alum Henry Black for Green Bay.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Longview trend continues with the Buccaneers taking on the Rams. Lobo Travin Howard and Fair Park’s final NFL player Robert Rochell lead Los Angeles against Tampa Bay.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Robert Rochell #31 of the Los Angeles Rams takes to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)





The final game of the weekend features the most players from the ArkLaTex in a single matchup For the Chiefs, Minden native and former Louisiana Tech Bulldog L’Jarius Sneed leads the chiefs against fellow Tech alum Vernon Butler, Northwood’s Marquez Stevenson, and Green Oaks’ Tre’Davious White for the Buffalo Bills.