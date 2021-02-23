Atlanta’s Daimion Collins named McDonald’s All-American

ATLANTA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The accolades keep coming for Atlanta’s Daimion Collins. The senior center has been named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Team.

Collins lead the Rabbits to victory last night against Winnsboro in the 3A UIL Boys Basketball postseason, notching a triple double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots. In December, Collins committed to the University of Kentucky to continue his basketball career. At the time, his mother, Kimberly Collins, said the decision to commit to Kentucky was one that had ramifications beyond just competing collegiately.



“When (Daimion) made the decision to go to Kentucky, we were ecstatic because that is the basketball school,” said Kimberly Collins in December. “Watching the bubble this year there were so many players there that came from Kentucky.”



Collins joins fellow McDonald’s All-American point guard Nolan Hickman from Wasatch Academy in Utah in his commitment to Kentucky.