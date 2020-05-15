Baseball canceled in Shreveport/Bossier through June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The leaders of Shreveport and Bossier City have decided that baseball will be postponed during Phase One of the state’s reopening.

Baseball will be postponed in both cities until June 8.

“Public health is my top priority, especially the health of our children. We need to do everything we can to ensure that Phase One is safe and that Shreveport does not see a spike in cases or hospitalizations that

costs us lives or causes us to close businesses again,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“As Bossier City facilities begin to return to more normal operations under Phase One, our Parks and Recreation Department will be working to make sure the ball fields are ready for anticipated play in early June” said Mayor Lo Walker.

According to the CDC, most organized activities and sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, and football that are held on park fields, open areas, and courts are not recommended during times in which individuals are encouraged or required to practice social distancing.

