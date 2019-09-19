Bearkats impressive in 2-0 start

The Bossier Bearkats have looked impressive in their 2-0 start to the 2019 season.

The Bearkats are averaging just over 50 points in their two wins.

Needless to say, the Bearkats are feeling pretty good right now, and it’s starting to show in their practices.

“I mean the locker room is better, the weight room in-season workouts are better,” said Bossier head coach Mike Concilio. “A lot more bounce in their steps in practice. It’s just been great because it kind of gives you a better look at practice because you’re getting more of a full speed type look, and we haven’t had that. So, with us having success, that’s been very beneficial for us.”

The Bearkats will continue the season Friday against Logansport.

“It really feels good to start off 2-0,” said Bossier defensive lineman Jordan Light. “We haven’t done that since my freshman year. We went 4-6 that year. This year I think that’s going to change.”