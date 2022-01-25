BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – If you attended the annual “Pink Out” game between Airline and Benton, you got more than your money’s worth.

Picking things up in the third, it was the Kayla Hampton show. The Airline guard scored six points in the third, but the Lady Vikings were still trailing, 37-33, at the end of the third.



After a quiet first half, Benton forward Jada Stewart came alive in the fourth quarter. Stewart scored seven points in fourth. With nine seconds left, Benton lead 47-45, with Ella Kate Maley at the free throw line. Maley missed her attempt, and Kayla Hampton hit the game-tying jumper with 2 seconds left to force overtime.

The first overtime period was more of the same. Tight defense, contested shots, and each team capitalizing off second chance point opportunities. Jada Stewart’s put back lay-up after missing on her first attempt gave the Lady Tigers a two-point lead before Kayla Hampton sunk her second attempt at a jumper on the other end to end the first period of overtime tied at 49.

Second overtime found the Vikings taking the lead back behind a pair of Endia Pradier free throws. Benton’s Marissa Scoth put back her own miss on the other end to tie things up. With eight seconds left, Maddy Ryan stepped up to the free throw line just needed to sink one to give Benton the lead. After missing the first, Ryan drained the second, and Airline’s three point on the other end bounced off the rim, giving the Lady Tigers the thrilling 52-51 win.



The Lady Tigers improved to 18-8 on the season and 6-4 in district. Airline couldn’t complete the season sweep of the Lady Tigers. The Lady Vikings defeated Benton in the previous two meetings by a combined five points. Airline fell to 19-10 and 6-4 in district play.