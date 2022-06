BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local archery team won big this week, breaking a championship record.

The Benton Middle School Archery team has won third in the national championships held in Louisville, Kentucky.

They accomplished what no other middle school team has done before; they won their third national bullseye championship and became the first team to win the national titles in both bullseye and 3D at a live tournament.

The team will compete in open championships on June 23.