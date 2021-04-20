Benton’s Ryan Ward to continue basketball career at BPCC

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After having the interim tag removed, Bossier Parish Community College Head Basketball Coach J.A. Anglin made it a priority to scout Benton shooting guard Ryan Ward in person. Color Coach Anglin impressed.

“I really thought he was one of the best shooters, not only in the area, but in the state,” said Coach Anglin.

Ward signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at BPCC in front of his teammates and family, expressing hopes that the same excitement in the gym today could follow him up the road to BPCC’s campus.

BPCC Head Basketball Coach J.A. Anglin poses for a picture with new signee Ryan Ward.

“Hopefully we can get the same people all over to BPCC in a few months, that would be so cool,” said Ward. “For me, just being so close to home and getting able to get it paid for and stuff, that was big.”

For Coach Anglin, Ward is a pivotal piece of his first recruiting class, with his main goal keeping Louisiana talent from wandering elsewhere.

“If there are guys in the area, guys in the state, we want to make sure we keep our homegrown talent here, that’s the goal,” said Coach Anglin.