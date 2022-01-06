Bossier picks up second-straight shutout win against North Caddo

BOSSIER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Freshman Evey Bamburg had three shots denied in the first half, which included two saves by North Caddo goalkeeper Allison Woodell while another rang off the post. However, Bamburg was able to capitalize in the second, finding the back of the net off of her own corner kick to secure a 1-0 win for the Lady Bearkats.

With the victory, Bossier improves to 4-0 against North Caddo this season, including two shutout wins. North Caddo falls to 1-12-1 with the loss.

The Bearkats are back at it on Monday, Jan.12 against Calvary, while the Titans take on Southwood. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m.