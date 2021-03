SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Runs weren’t hard to come by Monday afternoon on Rasberry Lane. The Bossier Bearkats just happened to score more than the homestanding Raiders, taking the contest 19-10.

Each team now sits at 4-11, the Bearkats improve to that mark, the Raiders dropped their 11th game of the year. Bossier will play Converse tomorrow, Huntington will take on Saline.