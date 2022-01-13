BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Two area powerhouses squared off in Bossier City tonight, with the Bossier Bearkats hosting cross-river rival Huntington. The number six team in 4A got out to a 10-0 lead behind eight first quarter points from Rayshaun McCullar. Huntington lead 14-1 in the first before potential McDonalds All-American Joseph Manning started to heat up. Manning hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the lead in half. Huntington lead 19-12 at the end of the first.
The second quarter saw the Bearkats start off hot. Joseph Manning scored18 first half points, but it was a Tahj Roots three-pointer that completed the comeback, giving Bossier the 29-26 lead. The Bearkats wouldn’t trail again.
Joseph Manning finished with 31 points in the win while Jovan Johnson added 14 points for Bossier. Rayshaun McCullar finished with 26 points in the loss. The Bearkats are back in action tomorrow night at Loyola Prep while Huntington plays Minden on Tuesday.
Bossier wins thriller over Huntington, 71-54
BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Two area powerhouses squared off in Bossier City tonight, with the Bossier Bearkats hosting cross-river rival Huntington. The number six team in 4A got out to a 10-0 lead behind eight first quarter points from Rayshaun McCullar. Huntington lead 14-1 in the first before potential McDonalds All-American Joseph Manning started to heat up. Manning hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the lead in half. Huntington lead 19-12 at the end of the first.