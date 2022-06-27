BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On April 3, Marquis Harris tweeted that he was “110% committed” to Grambling State. Fast forward almost three months later, and Harris has changed his mind, flipping his commitment from the Tigers to the Arkansas State Red Wolves for a very simple reason.



“Well, I’ve been searching for schools because (Grambling State) only offered me a preferred walk-on,” said Harris. “Arkansas State wanted me, they invited me to their camp to show my talent. At the end, they offered me a full-ride.”



Harris starred for Bossier football as well as basketball and soccer during his high school career. Last fall on the gridiron for the Bearkats, Harris shined with 24 receptions for 410 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 6’5, 207 pound athlete will play wide-receiver for the Red Wolves.

“Coach (Butch) Jones asked me what I wanted to play, and I said wide-receiver,” said Harris. “He has experience coaching Travis Kelce and Jaylan Waddle, so I’m excited to see what I can do in his system.”



Harris’ Red Wolves will face the team he was previously committed to, Grambling State, in their season opener on September 3 in Jonesboro.



