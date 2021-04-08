Both LSU-Shreveport soccer teams advance to RRAC Tournament Championship games

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at LSU-Shreveport will compete for Red River Athletic Conference Tournament titles on Friday.
Kirsten Nolan scored the only goal of the match with 52 seconds remaining to propel the second-seeded Pilots over 3-seed LSU-Alexandria by a final score of 1-0.
In the men’s game, the Pilots built a 2-0 lead off goals from Dan Maierhofler and Adam Morris, holding off Our Lady of the Lake to advance to the title game.
The women’s team will face top seed, Our Lady of the Lake, at 5:00 tomorrow. The men’s game will follow at 7:30 featuring the Pilots taking on four seed LSU-Alexandria.