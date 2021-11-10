BPCC Men’s Basketball honors fallen teammate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Only one seat on the Caddo Parish school board is in play for the November 13th special election.

Two candidates are up for election to the position. Darrin Dixon, who was selected to fill the interim District 7 seat on the Caddo Parish School Board, has been in the community for almost twenty years. Linda Rasberry Smith is a retired 38-year veteran teacher.