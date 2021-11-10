BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Before the start of their game against Baton Rouge Community College, BPCC honored their fallen teammate, Decari Markray, with a pre-game ceremony. Markray’s family was presented with a framed number 13 jersey, Markray’s number, while the gymnasium clapped for 13 seconds to honor Markray’s memory.
“We felt like we needed to honor Decari, he was a big part of our program. The heart and soul of our team. And putting this together tonight just made sense,” said Cavaliers Head Coach J.A. Anglin. “We are dedicating the season to him this year. He gave us everything he had, so it’s only right for us to honor him and play as hard as we possibly can for him.”
The Cavaliers went on to take down Baton Rouge Community College, 87-58.
BPCC Men’s Basketball honors fallen teammate
