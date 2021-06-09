BPCC Softball earns All-Region, All-Conference accolades

By: Bossier Parish Community College Athletics

BOSSIER CITY, La (BPCC Athletics) – After a record-setting 2021 season in which they went 46-8 overall and 23-1 in Region XIV, the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers softball team hauled in numerous All-Region and All-Conference honors. The Lady Cavaliers had eight players earn All-Region honors and 11 earn All-Conference honors.

Topping the list of honorees was sophomore utility player Uchenna Jong Loy was the Region XIV Player of the Year as well as the Region XIV East Conference Co-Player of the year with teammate Tuliliau Sosi. Head coach Amanda Nordberg and assistant coach Curt Williams were named the Region XIV Coaching Staff of the Year, while freshman pitcher Primrose Aholelei was the Region XIV East Conference Pitcher of the Year.



A full list of All-Region and All-Conference selections are below.

NJCAA Region XIV All-Region Team

1st Team Pitcher – Primrose Aholelei

1st Team Catcher – Samantha Eckert

1st Team Infield – Dyllan Sanay and Tuliliau Sosi

1st Team Outfield – Kennedy Cox and Precious Aholelei

1st Team Designated Player – Uchenna Jong Loy

2nd Team Infield – Haylee Ladner

Region XIV Player Of The Year – Uchenna Jong Loy

Region XIV Coaching Staff Of The Year – Amanda Nordberg and Curt Williams

NJCAA Region XIV East All-Conference Team

1st Team Pitcher – Primrose Aholelei

1st Team Catcher – Samantha Eckert

1st Team Infield – Dyllan Sanay, Tuliliau Sosi and Haylee Ladner

1st Team Outfield – Kennedy Cox and Precious Aholelei

1st Team Designated Player – Uchenna Jong Loy

2nd Team Pitcher – Kiana Pogroszewski

2nd Team Infield – Nicollette Blenker

2nd Team Outfield – Hailey Pence

Region XIV East Conference Co-Players Of The Year – Uchenna Jong Loy and Tuliliau Sosi

Region XIV East Conference Pitcher of the Year – Primrose Aholelei