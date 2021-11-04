BPCC to hold “Maroon Out” on Wednesday in honor of Decari Markray

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers will hold a “Maroon Out” game on Wednesday in honor of former Cavalier Decari Markray, who lost his life in a car accident earlier this year.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance for the team’s game against Baton Rouge Community College will receive a free t-shirt. A presentation honoring Markray will be held with his family before tip-off.

Markray graduated from Doyline High School and appeared in 19 games for the Cavs a season ago, shooting nearly 50% from the field.

