BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Parish Community College Women’s Basketball team has played it’s final game.

The program announced on Monday the program was cut due to a lack of funding.

It is with heavy heart that we say Goodbye! There will no longer be a BPCC WBB program. Thank you to all who have supported this program in the years past! Once a Lady Cav, always a Lady Cav ❤️. pic.twitter.com/P8t0AxYEBP — BPCC Women's Basketball (@BPCCwbasketball) March 21, 2022

The Lady Cavs went 15-14 under first year Head Coach Stephanie Williams in 2022.