BPCC’s Tutu Majok commits to UW-Green Bay

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a historic season, Bossier Parish Community College forward Tutu Majok has committed to play Division I basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Majok was a second-team All-Region 14 selection a season ago, averaging a double-double. Majok’s 10.4 rebounds per-game ranked in the top ten in the country, and broke a thirty-six year old program record for rebounding average.

Great accomplishment for Tutu and the BPCC program,” said Head Coach J.A. Anglin. “Excited about him taking the next step in a great D1 basketball league.”

The Phoenix compete in the Horizon League. Majok chose Green Bay over offers from Bethune-Cookman and Grambling State.