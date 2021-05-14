Brahmas overwhelm Mudbugs in penultimate regular season contest

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (38-11-6) dug themselves into a big hole and couldn’t get out of it losing to the Lone Star Brahmas, 6-3 Friday night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

Lone Star got on the board just 2:49 into the opening period when Matt McDonald redirected home his seventh goal of the season to give the Brahmas an early 1-0. Lone Star would add to their early lead at 3:33 when Jack Collins tapped in his eighth goal of the year in front to give the road team a quick 2-0 edge.

The Brahmas would then capitalize on the PP when Andrew DeCarlo would tip home his 21st tally of the campaign to push the Brahmas’ lead to 3-0. The Bugs looked lethargic as Lone Star led in SOG, 10-5 after one.The Brahmas poured it on in the second with goals from Quinn Emerson and another from DeCarlo to push the lead to 5-0.

Shreveport would then finally get on the board at 11:15 when Gio Procopio would race in and jam in his 18th tally of the season to make it a 5-1 contest. Johnny Hallard and Davis Goukler earned the helpers on the game’s first goal for the Bugs. After Lone Star scored another goal, the Bugs responded again at 15:58 when Jake Mack redirected home his second goal in as many games to make it a 6-2 score. Adam Kolcon and Garrett Steele earned the assists.

The Brahmas led in SOG, 23-13 after two.The Bugs tallied a goal at 1:54 of the third period when Joe Mack sniped in his 21st goal of the season on the PP from the far circle to make it a 6-3 contest. Procopio and Jacob Onstott picked up the assists. It would be the closest Shreveport would get though as they dropped just their sixth game in regulation at home.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude the 2020-2021 regular season tomorrow night from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. ​