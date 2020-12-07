Bright Smile Award: Green Oaks Band Fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s no secret the pride Green Oaks students and alumni alike have for their Giants. The family atmosphere is apparent at every Giant football game.

Because of this family environment, it isn’t hard to find those who have once walked the halls of the Shreveport school giving back to those currently walking those same halls. At the Giants’ second round playoff game against St. Martinville this was on display once more.

Jasmine Roberson is the fiance of the Green Oaks Giants band director, while Kimberly Cooper and Sharon Young each give back to the school they graduated from in 1999 and 2002 respectively. They did this by selling Giant merchandise in order to raise money for the school’s band program.

The trio more than lived up to the Bright Smile Award name last Friday night, selling merchandise to those cheering the Giants on with a smile. The pride each of them felt to give back to the Green Oaks community evident in every item they sold that evening.

The communal atmosphere Green Oaks high school has when their Giants take the field on Friday is special. Roberson, Cooper, and Young are a huge reason for it. That’s why they’re this week’s Bright Smile Award winners.