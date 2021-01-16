Buffalo Bills, Shreveport native Tre’Davious White advance to AFC Championship

BUFFALO, Ny (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time since 1993 the Buffalo Bills are headed to the AFC Championship game. Buffalo will face the winner of tomorrow’s Cleveland-Kansas City matchup.

As the Bills advance to the AFC title game, Shreveport native and Green Oaks High School alumni Tre’Davious White advances as well. White made 6 tackles and deflected a pass as the Bill defense allowed just 3 points to Baltimore on Saturday night.

White graduated from Green Oaks in 2013 where his number 10 jersey is retired. White went on to star at LSU as a defensive back and return specialist. He was selected 27th overall by Buffalo in the 2017 NFL Draft.

