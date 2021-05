The weekend will begin with some sunshine, windy and warmer temperatures. It will end with strong to severe storms Sunday. The threat of rain will continue into Wednesday. Drier weather returns Thursday and could stick around through next weekend.

Friday was a mostly sunny and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again began in the 50s and have warmed into the low to middle 80s. Thanks to an increase in the south wind, temperatures Saturday morning will likely not be as cool. We will see lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will soar Saturday afternoon as sunshine will combine with a gusty south wind to warm us into the mid to upper 80s.