Byrd falls in Division I State Championship

SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Jesuit’s Zack Cassebonne launched a grand slam over the left center field wall to give the Blue Jays a lead they never relinquished on their way to a 6-1 win in the LHSAA Division I State Baseball Championship.

Mason Langdon provided the ‘Jackets only offense, contributing an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to help Byrd crack the scoreboard.

With the loss, Byrd will continue seeking their first state title since 1956.