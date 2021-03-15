Byrd Head Football Coach Mike Suggs announces retirement

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the all-time greats in Shreveport-Bossier prep football announced his retirement today.
C.E. Byrd Head Coach Mike Suggs made the announcement on the Tim Fletcher show this morning. In his final season, Suggs led the Yellow Jackets to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Division I state championship game.
Suggs ends his 23-year run as the Head Coach at Byrd with 167 wins, the most in school history. He led the Yellow Jackets to another state championship appearance in 2013.
In one of the toughest districts in the state of Louisiana, Suggs led his program to six league titles.
In total, Suggs spent 31 years at Byrd and coached for a total of 35.