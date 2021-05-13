Byrd rallies to advance to Division I State Championship

SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Byrd Yellow Jackets overcame a 2-run deficit to Catholic-Baton Rouge in the Division I semi-finals, advancing to the classification’s championship game with a 4-2 win over the tournament’s 4-seed on Thursday night.



The sixth inning proved to be the difference as RBI hits from Jackson Walker, Mason Langdon, William Joyner, and Jonathan Jennings allowed the ‘Jackets to push across their only runs of the evening.

Head Coach Greg Williams says the team’s comradery played a major factor in their ability to overcome the early deficit.



“They love each other, they like being around each other, they get to be around each other for another two days…When you have that bond and that closeness, a lot of those things kind of work themselves out.”



The Yellow Jackets advance to the Division I State Championship game on Saturday at 2:00. The game will pit the state’s top two teams, as the ‘Jackets will battle Jesuit.