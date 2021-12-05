BYU to meet UAB in the 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. – The 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 with the No. 13 Brigham Young University Coughers take on Conference USA’s University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Ranked No. 13 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, BYU will be the highest-ranked team to play in an Independence Bowl in the game’s 45-year history.

The last and highest-ranked team entering an Independence Bowl was LSU in 1997, when the Tigers entered the bowl ranked No. 15.

“Both BYU and UAB have had great seasons this year, and we are excited to have a compelling matchup in Shreveport on Saturday, December 18 on ABC,” said Christian Frank Auer, chairman of 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

“Our bowl has a reputation for providing teams with the best experience possible, and we plan on doing the same for BYU and UAB this year,” Auer said.

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake led the Cougars to a 10-2 regular season and No. 13 College Football Playoff ranking in 2021, after an 11-1 season and No. 11 final ranking in 2020.

It’s the first time BYU has had back-to-back seasons with 10 or more wins since 2008-09.

The Cougars beat six teams from the Power 5 in 2021, including a perfect 5-0 against Pac-12 opponents. BYU also claimed the Beehive Boot in 2021 with in-state victories over Pac-12 champion Utah and Mountain West champion Utah State.

“I want to thank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl for this invitation and opportunity to come to Shreveport to face a very good UAB team,” said Sitake.

“UAB is very well-coached and has had a lot of success under the leadership of Bill Clark, who is an exceptional coach. Our team is excited to have one more opportunity to take the field together and build upon what we have already accomplished together this season. We are looking forward to the matchup.”

After BYU had five players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including quarterback Zach Wilson going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, Sitake’s team this year has excelled under the leadership of quarterback Jaren Hall and running back Tyler Allgeier, who has more than 1,400 rushing yards while being tied for the nation’s lead with 20 rushing scores.

BYU will be making its first bowl appearance in the state of Louisiana, and just its third game ever in the Bayou state – the Cougars played in the Superdome against LSU in 2017 and Tulane in 2009.

This year’s game will be BYU 39th bowl overall dating back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.

Among their 39 bowl appearances, the Cougars have played in 20 different bowl games in 12 states.

BYU’s 39 postseason bowl invitations ranks tied for No. 20th among college programs — more than storied programs such as UCLA, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Stanford. The Cougars have gone bowling in 16 of the past 17 seasons.

“We are happy to accept the invitation from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and look forward to facing UAB,” said Tom Homoe, BYU director of athletics.

“It has been a phenomenal season for our program. I’m so happy for Kalani, his staff and his players and credit to them for putting together an inspiring 10-2 record in what has been the most challenging schedule in BYU Football history.

Let’s win one more and finish strong an already-incredible BYU Football season, and incredible 2021 calendar year for BYU Athletics, and continue to build upon a very bright future entering into the Big 12.”

The Blazers (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) are playing in the program’s fifth bowl game and their fourth since returning to action in 2017.

UAB has been bowl eligible all six seasons under the direction of head coach Bill Clark (2014, 2017-2021). Clark sports a 48-26 record in his six seasons as UAB’s head coach.

UAB enters bowl season with the nation’s 15th-ranked defense and a ground attack featuring sophomore DeWayne McBride who currently has the fifth most single season rushing yards in school history with 1,188.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins has helped lead an efficient Blazers offense, ranking second in C-USA in quarterback rating (164.5).

“We would like to thank Missy Setters and her committee for the opportunity to play against such an outstanding opponent in BYU,” said Mark Ingram, associate vice UAB Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “I also know our fans will appreciate being in a game that is such an easy drive from Birmingham. The Independence Bowl staff has a great reputation for hosting a tremendous event, and we look forward to being a part of it.”

Tickets for the 45th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between No. 13 BYU and UAB are on sale at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/.

Endzone bench seats are $30, while sideline bench seats are $45. Groups of 20-or-more can purchase tickets for $15 apiece to sit together at the game. Parking is available for pre-purchase on the tickets page. Blue lot passes are $10 if bought in advance of game day, while brown and silver lot passes are $25. Blue lot parking is $15 if purchased on game day.