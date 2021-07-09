Caddo Parks and Recreation July 2021 Summer Program Guide

By: Parish of Caddo Office of Communications

SHREVEPORT, La (Parish of Caddo Office of Communications) – See all programs and activities below or visit WWW.CADDOPARKS.ORG.

Tiny Tiger Jiu Jitsu Clinic

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Carlos Machado Jiu-Jitsu will host a one-day Tiny Tigers Jiu-Jitsu Clinic on Saturday, July 10th from 9am – 11am at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport-for youth girls and boys, ages 4-6.This fast-paced, fun workout will teach kids how to roll over on a mat, fall correctly, and display basic pull down and positioning techniques. All activities will be taught by certified instructors. Registration is required! The cost of the clinic is only $5.00. Lunch will be provided by Team No Kid Hungry. For additional information, visit WWW.CADDOPARKS.ORG or contact Mark Yawn at (318) 426-3569 or Mary Murphy at (318) 220-6284.

Youth Football Skills and Drills Clinic

Calling all youth football players, ages 10-14! Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with Caddo Parish Schools Athletic Department and Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office to host a free Youth Football Skills and Drills Clinic on Monday, July 19th from 9:00am – 1:00pm at Lee Hedges Stadium. On-site registration for parents and camp participants will begin at 8:00am. Participants will learn basic football fundamentals and proper techniques from area high school and middle school football coaches. Lunch and hydration drinks will be provided by Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and Team No Kid Hungry. For additional information, visit WWW.CADDOPARKS.ORG or contact Mary Murphy at (318)220-6284.

Jiu Jitsu/Wrestling/Boxing Clinic

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Carlos Machado Jiu-Jitsu will host a one-day free Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling and Boxing Clinic on Wednesday, July 21st from 8:30am – 11:30am at CE Byrd High School. This clinic is for youth (girls and boys), ages 7-14 and will focus on basic moves and techniques-through fun and games. All activities will be taught by certified instructors. Registration is required! The cost of the clinic is only 15 dollars. Lunch will be provided by Team No Kid Hungry. For additional information, contact Mark Yawn at (318) 426-3569 or Mary Murphy at (318) 220-6284.

Youth Weightlifting Demonstrations

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with LSU-Shreveport nationally recognized Weightlifting Development Center staff will provide free weightlifting demonstrations and instruction for youth and teens ages 8-18, Saturday, July 24th from 10:00am – 11:00am at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport. Certified weightlifting coaches will be on site to teach beginner to immediate weightlifters’ proper technique in the Clean and Jerk, Power Snatch and Leg Deadlift. Also, nutrition and injury prevention consultation will be available for participants. Lunch will be provided by Team No Kid Hungry. On-site registration will be required. Contact Mary Murphy, at (318)220-6284 or The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club at (318) 636-3313 to confirm your participation.

Robert Williams Youth Basketball Camp (Boys and Girls)

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Centenary Basketball coaching staff, and North Caddo High School’s very own- Robert Williams of the NBA Boston Celtics, will host a two-day skills and drills basketball camp on Monday, July 26th for boys and girls-kindergarten thru 4th grade; and Tuesday, July 27th for boys and girls-5th thru 8th grade. Both camp sessions are from 9:00am – 4:00pm.The cost for each camp is only 15 dollars, which includes a tee shirt, a basketball and lunch provided by Team No Hungry Kid. Registration is required and scholarships are available! To register, sign up online at WWW.CENTENARY.EDU/ROBERTWILLIAMSCAMP or contact Mary Murphy at (318)220-6284.