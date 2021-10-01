Calvary alum Brandon Wilson notches third career start at safety for Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Gerrid Doaks #23 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball while being chased by Brandon Wilson #40 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter during a preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINATTI, OH (KMSS/KTAL) – With Jessie Bates out for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, Calvary alum Brandon Wilson made his third career start at safety. Wilson, a 6th round draft pick out of Houston in 2017, notched two total tackles in the Bengals’ 24-21 win over Jacksonville.

The Bengals resigned Wilson this offseason to a two-year, $4.625 million contract extension. Wilson has also served as Cincinnati’s No. 1 KOR since early in the 2019 season and has averaged 27.8 yards on 45 career returns. His two kickoff returns for TDs are tied for the most in Bengals history, and his 103-yard KOR for a score on Nov. 29 vs. the N.Y. Giants last season stands as the longest play of any kind in Bengals’ team history.

