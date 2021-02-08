Calvary Alum Justice Henson named ASC Player of the Week

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletic Communications)

MARSHAL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Waiting since November 2019 to play, the East Texas Baptist University football team earned an American Southwest Conference “Player of the Week” award in Justice Henson. This is the first ASC weekly award earned by Henson.

In a come from behind win over Southwestern University, Henson recorded a security touchdown in the 4th quarter with 9:08 left to play on a pick-6 going 37-yards pushing the lead to 11 points, 28-17. He also helped with a goal line stand with three minutes to go in the game as defense held Southwestern out of the end zone. He finished with nine tackles as four were solo.

ETBU will be home this Saturday against Belhaven University at 1:00 p.m.