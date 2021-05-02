Calvary alum Rodarius Williams drafted by New York Giants

STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 15: Cornerback Rodarius Williams #8 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys keeps an eye on wide receiver A.J. Richardson #7 of the Boise State Broncos at Boone Pickens Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Broncos 44-21. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, Nj (KMSS/KTAL) – Rodarius Williams will have the opportunity to continue his families’ legacy at the next level, as the Calvary alum was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Williams went onto play collegiately at Oklahoma State where he became one of the most consistent players in Cowboy history, starting in a program record 48 consecutive contests.



Williams’ 48 career starts are the third-most in the history of Oklahoma State, he leaves Stillwater with the sixth most pass breakups by a Cowboy with 31.