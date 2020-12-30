Calvary Baptist Cavaliers win 2020 Division 4 State Title, 62-41

NATCHITOCHES (KTAL/ KMSS) – Calvary Baptist (9-2) rose victorious over the defending State Champions Ouachita Christian in Tuesday’s 4A State Championship game. The 62-41 shoot out was a record-shattering day for the LHSAA Prep Classic in Turpin Stadium.

“It feels good to beat a great school that’s well coached,” said Calvary Head Coach Rodney Guin. “You know the kids came out and we did a lot of stuff right today, and well, it worked out for us.”

It worked out so well that the Calvary Cavaliers are walking away with the Division 4 State title. Their first Championship since back to back wins in 2013 and 2014

“We haven’t won a state championship in a while so it feels good,” said running back Joseph Wilson. “Especially after last year, losing in the second round two years in a row. It feels good to come back and get a win.”

“It was a good opportunity to come out and showcase my talents and all of my teammates talents,” said quarterback Landry Lyddy. “I’m just super proud of my team.”

Lyddy’s talent was definitley on display on Tuesday afternoon, breaking two LHSAA records with 464 passing yards and 26 completions. Calvary Head coach Rodney Guin has a lot to say about the talented Junior.

“He’s a great kid, works very hard, studies the game,” said Guin. “It’s his first year as the starter and you know, he’s a tremendous football player.”

The road to the State title game has been far from simple for any high school football team in Louisiana in 2020.

“We started in June and its been a long process. But never have I left Calvary since June that I felt like we had a bad day of work,” said Guin.

That hard work allowed Calvary to get revenge after the Eagles shocking 49-47 comeback win in the Quarterfinals last season.

“Last year we thought we were the best two teams also and we just played in the quarterfinals,” said Guin. “So we were hoping we would be on opposite sides of the bracket. That worked out well for us. We played very well tonight, but it’s a different team, we lost 16 of our 17 starters off that team last year. This is a whole new crew and we’ve got 60 of the 70 coming back, so we’re excited about next year.”

Now the Cavs look forward to 2021, and even after an usual 2020, this year will always have a special place in the Calvary history books.