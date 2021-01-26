Calvary edges Parkway, 64-63, in thriller

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tale of two halves for the Calvary Cavaliers Tuesday night against Parkway. The first half? A tale the Cavs would love to forget.

“It was a battle tonight, we didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half, but then I think we didn’t play as well as we could have on the defensive end and rebounding the basketballl,” said Cavs’ Head Coach Vic Morris.

Senior Point Guard Daniel Ortiz lead all Calvary scorers at halftime with 5 points, but finished the game with 21 points.

The first half found the Cavs with only 20 points, mustering up only nine first quarter points and failing to stop to Parkway’s Trae Ware, who exploded for 17 first half points, drilling four threes in the second quarter alone. At the half, the Cavs were down in a deep hole, trailing 37 to 20.

“At halftime, I challenged the guys to go out, play harder, rebound the ball,” said Morris. Challenge accepted.

The third quarter was dominated by the Cavalier defense, holding the Panthers to only two points across the entire quarter. On the offensive end, senior center Ben Ponder sent a shock of energy through his team, scoring six second-chance points and 17 points in the third quarter alone.

“Ben is one of the most underrated players in the state. It was really his energy, he got going and all those other guys started feeding off his energy and we kept getting stops and started executing on the other end,” said Morris.

La’bree Williams took over the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of 16 points in the final quarter with two key blocks.

“For me, I just hustle,” said Ponder. “My teammates do a good job of finding me and getting the ball to me when I’m open. I just have the best guards.”

The Cavs owned the third quarter, going on a 23 to 2 run and carried a lead into the fourth, 43-39. If the third quarter was the Ben Ponder show, the star of the fourth was senior small forward La’bree Williams. Williams dominated the paint in the fourth, scoring 12 of his 16 points to help close out the Panthers.



“My mindset in the fourth was to just make the right plays, be at the right place at the right time,” said Williams. “I just wanted to execute on offense and defense and help my teammates.”

For Parkway, Trae Ware finished with 28 points and helped keep the Panthers alive in the final minutes of the fourth, even hitting a desperation three as time expired in regulation. Senior guard Bryce Roberts finished the game with 20 points, with ten coming in the fourth.

Upcoming Games:

Parkway at Benton, 6:00 PM (District)

Plain Dealing at Calvary, 7:00 PM (District)





