BIRMINGHAM, Al (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Calvary Cavalier and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will get another shot to play professional football. Paterson was selected first overall in the USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers.



Patterson won back to back state championships with Calvary in 2013 and 2014 before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season. Patterson signed with Ole Miss out of high school before eventually transferring to Michigan where he finished his collegiate career. Patterson threw for over 8,000 yards with 68 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in college. The quarterback went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Patterson was released by the Chiefs later that summer.

The USFL season kicks off on April 16th and will air 43 games during it’s comeback season.