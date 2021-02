SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Calvary Cavalier defense was dominant all evening long, forcing multiple St. Frederick turnovers on their way to a comfortable 72-33 victory.

The Cavs allowed just five points in the first quarter of play, as Calvary held the Warriors to seven, eleven, and ten points in the final three frames.

The Cavs will advance to take on the winner of the Sacred Heart-Central Catholic matchup which will take place March 2nd.