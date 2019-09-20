Calvary takes down Byrd, Jackets drop to 0-3

The Calvary Cavaliers are now 3-0 on the season after their convincing 37-25 win over Byrd on Thursday.

The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 0-3 as they get set to open district play next Friday against Haughton.

The Cavaliers offense was paced by senior running back Isaiah Brown. Brown scored 3 touchdowns on the night. Quarterback Cade Hart threw for Calvary’s other two scores.

Calvary will return to action in their district opener against Lincoln Prep. That one will be next Friday (Sept. 27th).