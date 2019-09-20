Calvary takes down Byrd, Jackets drop to 0-3

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Calvary Cavaliers are now 3-0 on the season after their convincing 37-25 win over Byrd on Thursday.

The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 0-3 as they get set to open district play next Friday against Haughton.

The Cavaliers offense was paced by senior running back Isaiah Brown. Brown scored 3 touchdowns on the night. Quarterback Cade Hart threw for Calvary’s other two scores.

Calvary will return to action in their district opener against Lincoln Prep. That one will be next Friday (Sept. 27th).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss