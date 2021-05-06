Calvary’s Landry Lyddy commits to Louisiana Tech

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the area’s top quarterback prospects won’t have to travel far for the next step in his football career. Landry Lyddy, who led the Calvary Cavs to the Division IV state title in 2020 committed to Louisiana Tech earlier today.

Lyddy led the state of Louisiana in passing yards a season ago, guiding the Cavaliers to their third state championship.

Lyddy chose Louisiana Tech over Louisiana-Monroe, Massachusetts, Nevada, UAB, and Western Kentucky.

