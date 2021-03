HAMMOND, La (KMSS/KTAL) – District 1-5A foes. Plenty of epic matchups throughout the years, and even this season, with Benton downing Captain Shreve 39-37. Tonight, it was the Lady Gators getting the best of Benton.

With each team trading blows in the first half, it was a trio of Captain Shreve stars, Kiarya Ellis, Addison Martin, and Jordan McLemore leading the way in the second half to secure the victory over Benton, 50-39. The title is the Gators second championship in three seasons.