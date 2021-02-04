Carthage’s Mason Courtney and Kai Horton sign to continue playing football together at Tulane

CARTHAGE, TX (KTAL/ KMSS) – “Me and Kai have been working for this since we were born basically,” said Carthage Running Back and Tulane signee, Mason Courtney.
“Ever since we were in Little League, I’ve been quarterback and he’s been running back,” said Kai Horton, Carthage Quartback and also a member of Tulane’s 2021 Signing Class. “We’ve dreamed of this since we were in Little League. We’ve talked about it since we were in Little League.”
“Just to have your dreams, like, come through. It’s a good feeling,” said Courtney.
The two Carthage Bulldogs are finally living out their dream of playing college ball together. Mason Courtney and Kai Horton are an offensive duo known across the state of Texas. Now they are taking their talents to the Big Easy.
“Kai, knowing he was going. When they finally offered me it was a done deal,” said Courtney. “Of course I want to go where he wants to go.”
“That’s always been our biggest accomplishment,” said Horton. “To win State and then go play college ball together. Officially making that happen today is just crazy. It’s honestly crazy.”
What’s crazy is what the two players can produce on the field together. Both are three-time State Champions for the Bulldogs under Head Coach Scott Surratt. Courtney finished the 2019 football season with 1, 679 yards rushing, 23 touchdowns, and 231 carries. Horton throw for 3,746 yards in 2019 and has a 30-0 record as the starting quarterback. For now, these two are just looking forward to the next chapter.
“It’s a great city,” said Horton. “They have some great coaches. After they offered both me and Mason, that’s when it clicked that we can go play college ball. They showed tremendous love to both me and Mason. It’s just amazing and I’m glad that both me and him can experince that together.”
Courtney and Horton aren’t the only one’s excited about Tulane.
“My mom tells me she’s moving to New Orleans, she swears,” said Courtney. “I’m going to have to talk to her about that. She can come and visit every now and then but not full time.”
From Carthage, Texas to the Big Easy, two best friends continue to play the game that they love, now at the next level.