Catholic stings Byrd in LHSLL semi-finals

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Despite leading 4-2 in the first half of Saturday’s Louisiana High School Lacrosse League semi-final, the Byrd Yellow Jackets fell short to Catholic-Baton Rouge 11-5 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The scoring began with Byrd’s Connor Couvillion finding the back of the net before the Bears answered with two consecutive goals from Patrick Richard.

Byrd would answer with three unanswered goals, the first two scored by Senior Layton Walker to put the ‘Jackets up 4-2. Catholic would score ten of the game’s final eleven goals.

The Bears advance to tomorrow’s championship game where they will face Jesuit. Tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 1:00 at Lee Hedges Stadium.