Centenary Ladies Fall to Colorado College at Home, 79-55

By: Patrick Meehan (Centenary Athletic Communications)

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – The Centenary women’s basketball team dropped a 79-55 decision to the to the Colorado College Tigers on Saturday afternoon in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies fell to 0-8 on the season with the loss while the Tigers improved to 5-1. Colorado College won 83-58 on Friday in the first of two games between the teams this weekend.

Freshman guard Addy Tremie continued her fantastic rookie season by scoring a career-high 19 points to lead all scorers. Tremie made 8 of 24 shots from the field and nailed three treys in 39 minutes. She also grabbed five rebounds and blocked a shot. Tremie reached double figures for the fifth-straight game and sixth time this season. She entered Friday’s game fifth in the SCAC in scoring and is now averaging 14.7 points per game.

Sophomore forward Jazzmyn Jones matched her career high of 17 points on Saturday which she set last season. She made 8 of 13 shots overall in 20 minutes off the bench and added five rebounds. Jones has now scored in double figures three times this season. Senior guard Jennae Mayberry posted a double-double, the first of her career, as she scored 10 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds. Mayberry added five assists and four steals for a superb overall performance on Saturday.

The Ladies shot 32.4 % for the game including 44 % or better in the second and fourth quarters. The Tigers jumped out to a 24-6 lead after the first quarter but otherwise the game was very competitive as Centenary held an 18-16 edge in the second quarter, The Tigers outscored the Ladies 19-13 in the third, and then 20-18 in the final period. Colorado College shot 43.9 % overall from the floor for the game.

The Tigers had three players in double figures, led by Audrey Bayston’s 15 on 5-7 shooting overall and 5-6 from three-point range in 22 minutes. McKenzee Gertz had 11 points and six rebounds, and Emma Nawara scored 11. Rosie Braley pitched in eight points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Ladies are off next weekend and then back on the road Feb. 19-20 to face Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Centenary closes the regular season at home Feb. 26-27 versus St. Thomas.