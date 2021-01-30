Centenary Ladies & Gents swept on road against Dallas

IRVING, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Centenary Ladies and Gents each were unable to pick up road wins against the University of Dallas Saturday afternoon.
The Ladies fell 68-45, their sixth loss in as many games this season. Addy Tremie led the way for the Ladies with fourteen points. The Crusaders were one of the two programs Centenary defeated last season and it appeared as though history would repeat itself through one quarter, as the Ladies led 16-10 at the end of the first period. From there, the Ladies lost the final three quarters and in turn, fell to 0-6.
The Gents tasted defeat for the first time in three games, falling 67-60. The Gents did earn a win in game one of the two-game series on Friday. Ralph Johnson scored a team-high 23 points which helped the Gents to a halftime lead. In the second half, the Crusaders outscored the Gents by 11, to give them their first win of the season.
The Ladies and Gents both return to the floor next Friday and Saturday at home, welcoming Colorado College to town.